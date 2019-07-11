Saturday, July 13:

PENNY SINGS PATSY, 6-8 p.m., Litchfield Fire Hall. Penny Eckman, a Patsy Cline tribute artist, will perform this show to benefit Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity. Admission is $10 at the door.

Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14:

”IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR,” a multi-media tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Tony Sands, at Ti-Ahwaga Community Playhouse, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Shows July 13 at 8 p.m. and July 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25; call the box office at (607) 687-2130.

Saturday, July 20:

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8-10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Breakfast served from 8-9 a.m., followed by photos with Santa and a craft activity. Monica Fiske will be available for hair styling. Cost is $10. Call (570) 888-2683 to pre-register.

