Saturday, July 13:
PENNY SINGS PATSY, 6-8 p.m., Litchfield Fire Hall. Penny Eckman, a Patsy Cline tribute artist, will perform this show to benefit Penn-York Valley Habitat for Humanity. Admission is $10 at the door.
Saturday, July 13 – Sunday, July 14:
”IT WAS A VERY GOOD YEAR,” a multi-media tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Tony Sands, at Ti-Ahwaga Community Playhouse, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Shows July 13 at 8 p.m. and July 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25; call the box office at (607) 687-2130.
Saturday, July 20:
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8-10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Breakfast served from 8-9 a.m., followed by photos with Santa and a craft activity. Monica Fiske will be available for hair styling. Cost is $10. Call (570) 888-2683 to pre-register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.