Sunday, Feb. 2:

CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Sayre American Legion, 171 Cayuta St. Cost is $6 for half and $8 for dinner.

Monday, Feb. 3:

VALLEY CHORUS OPEN REHEARSAL for the spring concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School music room. Cost is $10 to join and music will be available. New members welcome. Membership dues are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 15-18. For questions, call (607) 343-9977.

