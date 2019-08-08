Sunday, Aug. 11:

18TH ANNUAL FRIENDS OF TINA PICKETT BARBECUE, 1-4 p.m., The Inn at Quarry Glen, 1339 Sheshequin Road, Towanda. Statewide and local candidates expected. RSVP to Diane Elliott, 6225 Lake Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Checks payable to “Friends of Tina Pickett.” Cost is $20 for individual; $35 for couple; and $40 for family. For questions, call Diane at (570) 265-5310. Paid for by Friends of Tina Pickett.

Wednesday, Aug. 14:

WINE AND DINE + A BREW OR TWO, 5-8 p.m., grounds of Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Fundraiser for the library and Tioga Point Museum in Athens. Tickets on sale at the library and museum; $20 in advance or $30 at event. Held rain or shine.

