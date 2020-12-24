Thursday, Dec. 24:
CHRISTMAS EVE MASS, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at all Christmas Masses will be limited; please call the office at (607) 565-2014 or (607) 687-1068 to make a reservation, which will include your name, phone number, number of people attending and the Mass which you would like to attend.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS AND HYMNS SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. There will be choice of LED or flame candles. The service will be held in-person and online. In-person service requires social distancing and mask wearing.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE for Valley United Presbyterian Church will not an in-person service this year. Instead, all are invited to visit the website www.valleypresby.org and view the 2019 Christmas service that is posted under the “Worship Services” tab.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS, 8 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. View the service at home on the church’s website or Facebook page, or drive to the church parking lot (tune car radio to 93.3 FM).
CHRISTMAS CAROLING, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Gather at 6 p.m. outside the church. After no more than 20 minutes of caroling, church doors will open for final carol and you will be able to see the church decorated in celebration of the newborn king.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Refreshments served following the service. Transportation available; call (570) 888-2237. Service will be livestreamed on church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fbcsayre.
LIVESTREAM CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES from Athens United Methodist Church (no in-person worship). At 5 p.m., a family-friendly Christmas Eve service. At 7 p.m., traditional Christmas Eve service. View the services on the church’s Facebook page.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those not comfortable with attending in person, participate via Facebook (search for Waverly First Baptist).
OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICES, at 5 and 6 p.m., Encounter Church property, Route 220, Milan. Registration limited to 50 people for each service. Social distancing and masks required. Register for services at www.encounterchurchpa.com. In event of inclement weather, a livestream service will be available on Facebook. The church will also livestream the outdoor service beginning at 5 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE, 6 p.m., Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome.
Friday, Dec. 25:
CHRISTMAS DAY MASS, 9 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at all Christmas Masses will be limited; please call the office at (607) 565-2014 or (607) 687-1068 to make a reservation, which will include your name, phone number, and number of people attending.
Saturday, Dec. 26:
DRIVE-THRU OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS, 6-8 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly (rescheduled from Dec. 19). Free event. Public welcome to see pivotal scenes of the birth of Jesus come to life in the large windows of the church’s Fellowship Hall. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue, and stay in your car. Instructions will be provided.
Sunday, Dec. 27:
LIVE NATIVITY (DRIVE-THROUGH ONLY), 4-6 p.m., Rome Vigilante Fire Co. Grounds, Rome, Route 187. Monetary donations accepted to benefit Grace Connection. Sponsored by Rome Presbyterian Church, Rome United Methodist Church and North Orwell Union Church.
Thursday, Dec. 31:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon only at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please do not get out of your vehicle.
Tuesday, Jan. 5:
P.S....IT WORKS! VIRTUAL PARENTING SKILLS WORKSHOP SERIES. Classes held via Zoom video conferencing. Held Tuesdays from Jan. 5-Feb. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Learn and practice five essential communication skills to strengthen your parenting. No cost to attend. Register before Jan. 4; contact Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu or (607) 687-4020. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County.
