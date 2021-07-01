Friday, July 2:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11:

ANNUAL TRACTOR SHOW, Lazy Brook Park, Tunkhannock. Hosted by Endless Mountains Antique Power Equipment Association. Held from 8:30 a.m.-dusk each day. The show will follow the format of previous years with displays, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, food and tractor pulls. The show returns after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions that forced the event to be canceled last year.

