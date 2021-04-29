Thursday, April 29:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4-5 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Menu will be hot dogs, macaroni salad and assorted desserts.
Thursday, April 29 – Monday, May 3:
BLUEBELL DAYS AT THE BLANCHARD WEIGHLOCK, Meadowlark Drive, Athens Township (across the river, Tozer’s Bridge). Enjoy the bluebells, may apples and carpet of violets for the next few days at tours at the Blanchard Weighlock. Re-enact the hoggee and helmsman passing boats on North Branch Canal in Athens Township. Call (570) 882-9051 to schedule tours. COVID precautions in place.
Saturday, May 1:
ORANGE HILL CEMETERY CLEANUP, 10 a.m., Ridge Road, Athens. Rain date is May 8. Bring rake and gloves.
Sunday, May 2:
COMMUNITY VARIETY RECITAL, 4 p.m., parlor of First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 121 W. Main St., Troy. Afternoon of instrumental and vocal solos and chamber music featuring community members. Free and open to the public. Enjoy online or in person.
Monday, May 3:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing to pick up a meal for family not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of grocery items will be available.
Tuesday, May 4:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Thursday, May 6:
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER CELEBRATION, noon, on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, Main Street, Towanda. Public invited to attend.
”DISCIPLINE IS NOT A DIRTY WORD” VIRTUAL PARENTING CLASS, offered via Zoom video conferencing. For parents and caregivers of young children. There is no cost to attend; sessions held on Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. from May 6-June 3. Please register before May 3 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu. Offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County.
Friday, May 7:
”AN UNUSUAL YEAR IN ART: FEATURING ARTWORK FROM STUDENTS AT NEWARK VALLEY” EXHIBIT OPENING, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Featuring works primarily from juniors and seniors at Newark Valley High School. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. The exhibit will run through May 26. It will also be online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.
Saturday, May 8:
SPRING CLEAN-UP EVENT, in Waverly, offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For those ages 60-plus, or under age 60 with a disability, who own their home and need help with light yard work. For more information or to apply, call (607) 687-4222, ext. 353, or visit www.tiogaopp.org/news. Applications accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
MOTHER’S DAY WILDFLOWER WALK, 10 a.m.-noon, Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Free. Join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails. Geared toward adults but families with children are welcome. Masks are required for all participants. Please wear appropriate footwear. Registration is required; call (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Tuesday, May 11:
PICK UP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., garage of the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken spiedie, roll, french fries, pistachio fruit salad and cookie. All are welcome.
Wednesday, May 12:
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 12-1 p.m., outside Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (across from library, in the parking lot). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Held rain or shine. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
