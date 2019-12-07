Saturday, Dec. 7:
CHRISTMAS PARTY, 4-6 p.m., North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. There will be crafts, games and refreshments. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
JOE WILLER MEMORIAL FOOD AND TOY DRIVE, 1 p.m., South Waverly Borough Hall. Hosted by South Waverly Fire Department. Toy donations will go to The Salvation Army and food donations will go to the Valley Food Pantry.
RED DOOR HOLIDAY PARTY AND COAT DISTRIBUTION, 2-5 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Coats, hats and mittens will be available for those in need. Please call (607) 249-6062 in advance for information about attending.
CHRISTMAS ON THE GREEN, East Smithfield. Lighting at 6:30 p.m. Singing, Christmas story read by local pastors, pictures with Santa, ugly sweater contest, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and refreshments. Prior to event, the fire company is holding a fundraising lasagna dinner from 4-6 p.m. All proceeds from the lighting of the green benefits the East Smithfield Business Association, and is put back into the lighting of the green.
Saturday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 8:
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning, and Kids Rockwell Art Lab, 36 E. Market St., Corning. Admission is free to all ages during this holiday event. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. On Dec. 7 only, visitors can enjoy cookie decorating and winter games from 3-6 p.m. (no registration necessary for this free experience). For more information, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/holiday-open-house-2019/.
Sunday, Dec. 8:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, noon, Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Featuring holiday crafts for all ages. Free and open to the public.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAM, “A PIECE OF CHRISTMAS,” will be held at 6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
Monday, Dec. 9:
44TH ANNUAL LADIES’ CHRISTMAS TEA, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Theme this year is “Whiter Than Snow.” Singing and message by Ingrid Semans – a mom, pastor’s wife and biblical counselor from Dundee, N.Y. After the message, a time of refreshments and fellowship. Evening will end with singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight. Admission is free. Call (570) 888-5324 to RSVP.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time. Next dinner will be held Jan. 6, 2020.
Tuesday, Dec. 10:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Death and Resurrection of Jesus,” presented by Cindy Holdridge. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
SENIOR SCAM PREVENTION PROGRAM, 9:30 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A presentation on scams and how senior citizens can avoid falling victim to fraud. Adults age 60 and older are invited to attend this free event, though donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, or to make reservations for lunch following the presentation, call (570) 888-2387.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Dec. 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Athens Health & Rehab will serve spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
