Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6:

CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER LUNCH FUNDRAISER, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Lunch choices are ham barbecue or chicken salad sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, and apple crisp. Takeout orders can be made at the church, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. To preorder, call (570) 888-2270.

