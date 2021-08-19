Thursday, Aug. 19:
TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, beginning at 4:30 p.m., St. James Church in Waverly. The meal is sponsored by the St. James Altar & Rosary Society and will consist of baked ham, macaroni salad, baked beans and cookies. Takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Classic Too.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Thursday, Aug. 19 – Saturday, Aug. 21:
ANNUAL RIVERFEST, John B. Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Amusement rides, food, fun, games, entertainment and more. Free admission. Fireworks will be held at dusk on Aug. 21.
Friday, Aug. 20:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Sunday, Aug. 22:
BLESSING OF THE BACKPACKS, 1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. An ice cream social will follow. All are invited to a back to school Blessing of the Backpacks (briefcases, laptops, electronic devices, etc.). For more information, call (570) 888-2412.
CONCERT ON THE GREEN, 6 p.m., the Green in East Smithfield. Bev McCann and Friends will be in concert. A love offering will be collected to benefit the featured artists. In event of inclement weather, concert will be held in the sanctuary of the Federated Church, corner of Church and Main streets in East Smithfield.
Monday, Aug. 23:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Susquehanna Country Club.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
CONCERT IN KIRBY PARK, Nichols. Music by “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” a dance band that is part of the Kirby Band. Free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair.
Tuesday, Aug. 24:
”STORIES WITH MUSIC” CONCERT, 6-7 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes’ String Quartet will present “Ferdinand the Bull.” Free and open to all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.