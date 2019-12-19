Friday, Dec. 20 – Saturday, Dec. 21:

CHRISTMAS HOMEMADE CANDY AND WHITE ELEPHANT SALE, First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Continued from last weekend. Both days from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Many types of chocolate candy, hard candy, Christmas decorations, puzzles, books, Rada knives and more.

