Saturday, April 10:
SWISS STEAK DINNER, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Pre-order and takeout only; pick up from 3-5 p.m. Order deadline is April 3; call Pat at (570) 247-7475 or Deb at (570) 744-2531. Full order is $12, or half order is $6. Meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, creamy coleslaw, roll and dessert.
