Saturday, Oct. 26:
VALLEY HALLOWEEN PARADE, 10 a.m., Waverly. Theme is “Disney Halloween.” Parade begins at intersection of Loder and Broad streets and ends at Muldoon Park.
COMMUNITY DANCE, Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Hall (behind Dandy in Ulster). Beginner lessons at 6 p.m., round and square dance from 7-10 p.m. Free admission (donations appreciated). Food available for purchase. All are welcome to enjoy an evening of music and dance.
21ST ANNUAL COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5-8 p.m., South Creek Lions Club hall, Route 14, Gillett. Music, dancing and snacks for kids provided. Parents are invited to come with the kids and have fun. A donation of a non-perishable food item at the door is requested.
OWL PROWL, 6-8:30 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Learn about different species of owls and attempt to hear and see owls in our area. Please bring your own flashlight.
INSPIRATIONAL CONCERT, 7 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church, Route 187, Wysox. Southern gospel trio Brian Free and Assurance will perform. Free admission; a love offering will be taken to benefit the group’s appearance. For more information, visit www.wysoxchurch.org.
TOWANDA HALLOWEEN PARADE, beginning at 7 p.m. Hosted by Towanda Fire Department. Theme is “Be a Volunteer.”
HISTORICAL PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. Certified genealogist Pam Anderson will discuss the life of Hugh Dugan, one of the original owners of the Parkview Inn, from his immigration to the United States and his life in Owego, and 150 years of the life and times of the Dugan family. For more information, call (607) 687-2460 or visit www.tiogahistory.org.
Sunday, Oct. 27:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
ANNUAL COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARTY, 4-6:30 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall. The event will feature food, games and a costume contest. Free to all.
Monday, Oct. 28:
WAVERLY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER HALLOWEEN PARTY, 10:30 a.m., Sayre Health Care, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children and their families are invited to a Halloween Party with senior citizens. Children and adults can come dressed in costume for games, stories and crafts.
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
SPECIAL SPEAKER, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St. Matt Mann, missionary to Laos and Thailand, will be reporting on the ministering work he and his wife, Lori, do there. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. All will have an opportunity to speak with Matt and Lori with questions or comments on their ministry.
Wednesday, Oct. 30:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Jericho Singers” will perform. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 31:
TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT, 6-8 p.m. In Athens, Sayre, Waverly, South Waverly, Athens Township, Ridgebury Township, Town of Chemung, and Village of Spencer areas.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. With multiple Valley churches and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Co. participating. Event will have snacks, candy and fun.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 6-8:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Stop by the church parking lot. Cider for everyone and plenty of candy to go around.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., J.E. Hallett Fire Company No. 1 of the Waverly-Barton Fire District, William Donnelly Parkway, Waverly. Fire company will provide doughnuts, hot dogs, cider, candy and fire prevention giveaways. Those who would like to bring their own candy to distribute are asked to be at the fire station by 5:30 p.m. to set up their vehicle and prepare for the children.
FREE HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST, 5:45 p.m. sharp, Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company station, Main Street. Prizes will be awarded to 10 individuals.
WAVERLY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER HALLOWEEN PARTY, 10 a.m.-noon, Inspire S-VE, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Come play in costume. There will be games, stories and crafts.
Friday, Nov. 1:
BOOK SIGNING, by horror fiction author Pamela Morris, at Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. She will discuss her recent book releases, “The Witch’s Backbone,” and “Because, Spiders.” Open to public. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
Saturday, Nov. 2:
BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages welcome.
PANCAKE SUPPER, 4:30-8 p.m., Halsey Valley Fire Department. Donation. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade doughnuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and milk.
Sunday, Nov. 3:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Pam Page will talk about her recent trip to the Scandinavian countries, most particularly Sweden. Refreshments will be available. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 5:
INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM ABOUT CARANTOUAN GREENWAY, 6 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Carantouan Greenway President Marty Borko will discuss the group and its role in the community. Free and open to the public.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Jesus and His Life Celebrated in Our Worship,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
