Saturday, April 17:
CHICKEN/PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Masonic Lodge No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Prepared dinners or meat only. Respect COVID guidelines, masks required.
Saturday, April 24:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER, 3-5 p.m., Barton Community Club. Takeout only. Meal includes chicken, biscuit, potatoes, cabbage salad and dessert for $9. Silent auction. Because of COVID distancing, need not be present to win. Can come back at 5 p.m. for drawing at 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 1 – Sunday, May 2:
VALLEY ARTS4ALL, Riverfront Park, Sayre. May 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Juried artisans, student vendors, music, performance, food and community art projects. For more information, visit ValleyArts4All.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.