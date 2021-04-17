Saturday, April 17:

CHICKEN/PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Masonic Lodge No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Prepared dinners or meat only. Respect COVID guidelines, masks required.

Saturday, April 24:

CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER, 3-5 p.m., Barton Community Club. Takeout only. Meal includes chicken, biscuit, potatoes, cabbage salad and dessert for $9. Silent auction. Because of COVID distancing, need not be present to win. Can come back at 5 p.m. for drawing at 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 1 – Sunday, May 2:

VALLEY ARTS4ALL, Riverfront Park, Sayre. May 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Juried artisans, student vendors, music, performance, food and community art projects. For more information, visit ValleyArts4All.com.

