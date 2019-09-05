Thursday, Sept. 6:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Menu is to be announced.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., The Salvation Army, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For families in Athens, Sayre and Waverly. Please bring photo I.D. (if address isn’t current on I.D., please bring any current letter with correct address).
SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL HISTORY FAIR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
DOVES IN THE PARK, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Featuring the Dove Community Art Project and fun family activities. Face painting. Free ice cream to the first 75 participants. Free to the public. Rain location will be Patterson Building Auditorium on Guthrie’s Sayre campus. Sponsored by Bradford County Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.
FAMILY STORYTIME/BLOCK PARTY, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family storytime at 10 a.m., with block party to follow. Mellie the therapy dog will be visiting. Free; all ages welcome to attend. Registration is not required.
BOOK TALK AND SIGNING, 10:30 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. With Tom Linthicum, author of “A Man Called Mark.” An additional, more informal talk, will be held at noon at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, followed by a luncheon with a (free) ticket. Tickets to the luncheon can be obtained by calling (570) 888-2270. Public invited to attend.
FREE SPORTSMAN BANQUET, North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m. Information available from time door opens until dinner. Following dinner will be a Deer Forest Management presentation by Dan Rhodes of the Bradford County Conservation District and “Voices of the White Tail” with professional sportsman Steve Rockey. Wildlife mounts on display. Grand prize to be given away will be a crossbow. For questions or more information, contact Don Ammerman at (570) 888-9900. Hosted by the church’s men’s “Gents” ministry.
Sunday, Sept. 8:
SPECIAL SPEAKER, during 11 a.m. service, Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome (off Highway 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road). Evangelist Steve Rockey will be special speaker. Annual spaghetti dinner will follow service. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.
SPECIAL PROGRAM during 10:30 a.m. service at Soul Redemption Center, 191 Fourth St., Athens. Hope Adult and Teen Challenge of Vestal, N.Y., will present a program about its faith-based addiction recovery program. Fellowship at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
OVERDOSE AWARENESS VIGIL AND 10TH ANNUAL WALK FOR RECOVERY, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Eldridge Park, Elmira. Hosted by CASA-Trinity. Memorialize and remember family and friends who lost their battle with addiction and those who are in recovery. Candlelighting and moment of silence. Speakers, music, kids activities and more.
Monday, Sept. 9:
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN for the chorus’ Christmas concert. Practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, 1 Frederick St., Waverly. Rehearsals will be held every Monday night.
Tuesday, Sept. 10:
”INVESTIGATIONS” PROGRAM with skilled Internet researcher Darlene Adams, 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Adams’ company, E-infoseek.com, supports both the legal and private investigative communities. Public invited to learn some search techniques and ask questions about their own searches.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “The Faith Journey,” with presenters Carol Meyer and team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Sept. 11:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Audioactive.” Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School. Program will be about peridotite mylonites and how they help understanding convection in the mantle, presented by geologist Nikolaus Deems. Public welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Menu is sloppy joe, potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit cup, dessert and beverage. Hosted by the Valley Kiwanis.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens and Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Facebook.
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Playland, Athens. Free hot dogs, crafts and more. Hosted by Friends of Valley Playland.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. Local veterans and families of the 12 young men from Sayre who died during military service in World War I will be in attendance. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook. Please bring your own lawn chair.
SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING EVENT. Parade at 4:30 p.m., tailgate at 5 p.m. Lockhart Street Bowl gates open at 5:45 p.m. Crowning of homecoming queen at 6:45 p.m. Football game at 7 p.m.
PATRIOTS IN THE PARK, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Event is free for all active servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Program includes the presentation of two Quilts of Valor. Lunch provided by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park. For questions, call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Sept. 15:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, “MARK TWAIN’S MUSIC BOX,” 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. A program of live music, drama, mystery and comedy for young and old alike. Featuring vocal soloists/narrators Franc Laux and Ivy Walz, and pianist Larry Hoey. Free and open to the public.
OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY, beginning at 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center. Free admission. No entry fee for car show. Music by Andy Boardman. Food available. Donations greatly appreciate; proceeds benefit a local person(s) in need. For more information, contact (570) 395-3221 or email wcpacruisein@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
