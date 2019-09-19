Thursday, Sept. 19:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes baked ziti, tossed salad, Italian bread and dessert.
HOMECOMING PARADE AND WILDCAT RALLY, Athens. Parade begins at 6 p.m. near Gannon Associates in downtown Athens and ends at Alumni Stadium with Wildcat Rally in the Valley. The Athens Wildcats will take on Canton in the Gold Out Game at Alumni Stadium on Friday night; the game will raise money for two local families who have children battling cancer.
FREE BLOOD CANCER EDUCATION PRESENTATION AND DINNER, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, Sayre. Featuring a presentation about hematological malignancies by Guthrie Oncologist Joyson Poulose, MD. Question and answer session will also be held. To register, call (610) 276-3200, email megan.smith@lls.org or visit www.eiseverywhere.com/476613.
Friday, Sept. 20:
“COAL MINING IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA: ITS HISTORY AND METHODS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, Sept. 20 – Saturday, Sept. 21:
TWO-DAY BIBLE SCHOOL, The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Sept. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Saturday, Sept. 21:
AUTHOR SIGNING, 1:30 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Illustrator and author Jim Gilmore will unveil his “Life as Seen Through the Eyes of Weasels” book series. Bring the kids and come ready to draw. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22:
PENNSYLVANIA HERITAGE FESTIVAL, Heritage Village Farm Museum at Alparon Park, Route 14, Troy. Free admission. Family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their mission. Special exhibits include Civil War encampment and wedding, Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower show, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show, and American Girl doll exhibit.
Sunday, Sept. 22:
CEREMONY OF REDEDICATION, 10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the church’s stained glass windows, which took approximately 10 months to complete. Community invited. A brief reception will follow in church’s side vestry, “Matthew’s Place.”
Monday, Sept. 23:
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Last of three sign ups for the chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. New members welcome. Rehearsals each Monday night. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977.
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
PROGRAM ON ORIGAMI AND PAPER AIRPLANES, 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Jayson Merrill, author, instructor, artist and athlete, will be presenting the program.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Pray Without Ceasing,” with presenter Toni Ballenstedt. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
OLDER ADULT HEALTH FAIR, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Road, Nichols. Part of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Seniors Day. Please note change in time. Free admission; door prizes available. For questions, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
PARENTS KNOW BEST RALLY, 12:30-2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Capitol Building rotunda, 501 North St., Harrisburg. To promote HB 508, the Parental Rights Protection Act. Rep. Cox, prime sponsor of HB 508, is scheduled to speak.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Wednesday, Sept. 25:
POP UP PANTRY, noon-6 p.m., Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) office, 2 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Open to families with children residing in Bradford County.
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
LOCAL FALL FOODS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Stephani Wallen. Featuring foods foraged from woods to grown from soil of local farms and raised by local people. Celebrate fall at this cooking event. For questions, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Thursday, Sept. 26:
PRESENTATION ON DECLUTTERING, 1-2 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., and featuring Joan Sprague, formerly from the Broome County Office for the Aging. Program is free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a seat.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 10 and 24 and Nov. 14.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Food, vendors and activities for entire family. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
INSPIRATIONAL CONCERT, 2 p.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. The gospel group “Jericho Singers,” under the direction of George Lee, will perform a variety of inspirational music. Public welcome.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION/BOOK SIGNING, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Author Jeanne Mackin will discuss her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
Tuesday, Oct. 1:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
“STROKE: HOW TO RECOGNIZE, TREAT AND PREVENT” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Allison Caccia, RN, BSN. Free and open to public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.