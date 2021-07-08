Thursday, July 8:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: we will be re-registering all clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of hot dog and roll, macaroni salad, baked beans, applesauce and homemade cookies will be available from the Athens Methodist Women. Pick up is from church parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer AVe., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER NATURE WALK, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve, Shepard Road, Waverly. Family Resource Center in Tioga County program; young children and families can enjoy a nature walk. Find FRC information online at tioga.cce.cornell.edu or facebook.com/FRCTioga.
Friday, July 9:
SMOOTHIES AND STRAWS PROGRAM, 4 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Participants receive a free reusable straw and a fruit smoothie to test it out on. Supplies are limited; please RSVP by calling the library at (570) 888-2256. Second program in the library’s Sustainable Summer events.
ASTRONOMY IN THE PARK PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. At Hilltop Pavilion. Free. A night of sky watching with amateur sky guide, Tom Hojnowski. Fun and informal introduction to astronomy. Hosted by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park.
Saturday, July 10:
ORNAMENTAL TREE AND SHRUB PRUNING PROGRAM, 9 a.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Participants will see a pruning demonstration and learn about pruning. For more information or to register for this free program, contact the park at mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or (570) 297-2734.
Monday, July 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by “Double Take.” Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
Tuesday, July 13:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Drive to the parish garage. Menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and dessert.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, July 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
SLED DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Part of Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. These sled-pulling Huskie dogs will be featured. Public welcome.
”GENERAL GRANT AND CIVIL WAR RAILROADS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Impressionist Ken Serfass will be performing a program as General U.S. Grant, giving his background on development of American railroads and how they developed during the Civil War years. Program is free and open to the public. Contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the “The Jazzhappensband.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
Thursday, July 15:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
SECOND ANNUAL CAR SHOW, 4-7 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. View classic cars, reminisce and socialize. Music by “Double Take.”
Friday, July 16:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Program presented by Henry Farley. Topic this month is “The Piollets: Pioneer Residents of Bradford County.” Free; donations accepted at door. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordcountyhistory.com to register.
BRADFORD COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT 65TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Free. Food trucks, games, activities, live music, displays, giveaways and more.
