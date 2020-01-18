Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Jan. 18:
BENEFIT FOR LOCAL TEEN, 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Benefit to help with medical expenses for Evan Davies, a 9th-grade student at Waverly High School who is undergoing leukemia treatments. Music by “Chronicles,” a contemporary Christian music/positive blues rock band. Free coffee, hot chocolate and snacks during concert.
BOOK DISCUSSION/AUTHOR SIGNING, 2-4 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Regional author Kathy Corse will read from and discuss her recent book, “All That I Had.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Sunday, Jan. 19:
SPECIAL SPEAKER at Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens, at 10 a.m. service. The Rev. Jody Kessler will speak on the topic, “What Sparks Joy? Minimalism as a Spiritual Practice.” All are welcome to join the Rev. Kessler for an exploration of minimalism through song, contemplation and sharing. For more information, call (570) 888-0252, email uucas@uucas.org or visit www.uucas.org.
Monday, Jan. 20:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes turkey, mashed potato and gravy, dressing, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Menu is subject to change. In event of inclement weather, check The Salvation Army Facebook page or listen to radio cancellations.
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS SEMINAR FOR TIOGA COUNTY, 1-2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Owego Tax Assessor Cheri Grenier will give a presentation on common property tax exemptions for which Tioga County residents may be eligible. Free to public, but reservations are required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to RSVP.
Wednesday, Jan. 22:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Jan. 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hamburg sandwiches, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
Tuesday, Jan. 28:
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, you can bring them, but if not, wait until after first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience are welcome. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome to join. Bring patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. Park in church parking lot across from the church on South Keystone Avenue; enter side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
”STEP OUT OF LINE, LADIES” FILM SERIES, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. First in the series. Attendees will watch the documentary “RGB,” about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to be a judge on the U.S. Supreme Court.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Baptism and Confirmation,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 29:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 3-7 p.m., Elderwood, 37 N. Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS SEMINAR FOR TIOGA COUNTY, 2-3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols location, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Owego Tax Assessor Cheri Grenier will give a presentation on common property tax exemptions for which Tioga County residents may be eligible. Free to public, but reservations are required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to RSVP.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Saturday, Feb. 1:
QUILTS OF VALOR NATIONAL SEW DAY EVENT, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church, 22953 Route 187, about 0.3 miles north of Route 6. Fabric, patterns and food will be provided. Come join Bradford County Quilts of Valor to help make quilt tops for our local veterans. For more information, check the website bcqov.home.blog or call Carol at (570) 364-8085.
Sunday, Feb. 2:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, will discuss the 2020 census, the importance of participation, and role that libraries play with the census going to an online system. Public welcome.
