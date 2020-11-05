Through Nov. 13:
THE RED DOOR WAVERLY SENIOR FOOD PANTRY is closing; they would like to give existing pantry clients a turkey for the holiday season. Existing clients can come to the Red Door in Waverly to sign up; signups must be made by Nov. 13.
Friday, Nov. 6:
OPENING OF “NEW YORK ABANDONED” EXHIBITION by photographer Greg A. Chianis, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Art Council gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Part of Owego First Friday event. No formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing; groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. The exhibit runs through Nov. 28.
Saturday, Nov. 7:
“SCOUTING FOR FOOD” STICKY NOTE DISTRIBUTION. This year, collection bags will not be handed out; instead, a sticky note will be placed on doors giving information about how homeowners can place nonperishable food items out the following week for collection. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect the food donations on Saturday, Nov. 14. Or stop at Tops Friendly Markets to purchase and donate items. All food collected goes to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
NATURAL HISTORY WALK, 2 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. Get some exercise, fresh air and learn about, among other things, bones and what they can tell us. For questions, call (607) 565-2636.
Thursday, Nov. 12:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note this change: distribution will be from the back of our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout dinner of chicken and biscuits will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Dessert will be provided by the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU DINNER, 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 S. Main St., Chemung. Free; no RSVP required. Chicken and biscuits will be served.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
“SCOUTING FOR FOOD” COLLECTION. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect nonperishable food items from porches of area homes. Place items in a container outside your front door by 9 a.m. and Scouts will come by and pick them up. All food collected will go to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
Saturday, Nov. 21:
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m.-noon, The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Athens, Sayre and Waverly residents must register by Nov. 16. To register, call (570) 888-2153.
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
