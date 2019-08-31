Sunday, Sept. 1:
CORNHOLE AND CLAM BAKE TO BENEFIT THE KELLI SINSABAUGH FAMILY, Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 875 Route 199, Athens. Kelli and her son, Austin, 8, were involved in a car accident in South Carolina; Austin passed away from injuries sustained in the crash and Kelli requires surgery and has an extended recovery time. Clam bake begins at 11 a.m.; cost is $7 per dozen or $10 for dinner, includes sweet corn and salt potatoes. Cornhole registration begins at noon; $50 per team. There will be 50/50 drawings, silent auction, live auction and music. All proceeds go to help the family.
Monday, Sept. 2:
LABOR DAY CELEBRATION, Nichols American Legion, 119 Dean St., Nichols. Pulled pork dinner with two sides is $10. Raffles and 50/50 drawings. Come listen to “Hummel’s Jug” at 2 p.m. Open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 7:
CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Eat-ins or takeouts.
Sunday, Sept. 8:
7TH ANNUAL MONROETON FIRE CO. RODEO, Mountaineer Park, Monroeton (junction of Route 220 and Route 414). Gates open at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Little Buckaroo Rodeo at 1 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $5 for seniors ages 62 and older, $15 for ages 16-61, $5 for children ages 5-15 and free for ages 4 and under. Active military personnel admitted free (must show military I.D.). Tickets available at Fulmer Bros. Tire Service in Sayre; Shaffer’s Feed Mill in Monroeton; Shores Sisters in Wysox; Bradco Printers in Troy; Canton Independent Newspaper in Canton; Carstar DG Nicholas in Wyalusing; and Sullivan Review in Dushore. For more information, call Merle Bair at (570) 265-8647.
Monday, Sept. 9:
PASTA BUFFET FUNDRAISER for Valley Relief Council, 5-8 p.m., Beeman’s Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens Township. Pre-sale tickets are $10 each; available at Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria and Sayre Public Library. For questions, call (570) 423-9617.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.