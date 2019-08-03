Saturday, Aug. 3:
GUTHRIE THIRD ANNUAL FOOD, FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. To promote the awareness and importance of food, exercise and using healthy, natural products. Free community event with family fun, food samples, cooking demonstrations, activities and more.
Monday, Aug. 5:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joe on roll, macaroni salad, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.); chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Magi” with Justin Bloss. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Aug. 5 – Wednesday, Aug. 7:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night (registration begins at 6 p.m.), Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Held by Waverly United Methodist Church and St. James Church. Theme is “Rome: Paul and the Underground Church.” For more information, call (607) 565-8650.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
MAKE-UP KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION FOR ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT. Please call (570) 888-7766, ext. 1260, for an appointment. Along with child to be registered, parents should bring child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proof of residence.
MAKING OF DORSET BUTTONS PROGRAM, 5-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Representative from Home Textile Tool Museum will lead participants through making of dorset buttons, which had peak manufacture between 1622 and 1850. All ages welcome to take part; drop-ins welcome throughout the session. Vanessa LaDue will be gifting the library with her piano talents during that time.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Kids’ Night with “Doc Possum.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
NATURE WALK WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 4:30 p.m., Waverly Glen. Young children and their family can explore the woods with Master Gardener Inga Wells. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
INFORMATIONAL WELLNESS FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bradford County Manor, Route 6, West Burlington. Vendors will provide information about services available locally for adult population. Education on topics that affect everyday living. Tour the facility and speak with staff about services. Free lunch provided.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Basin Street Jazz Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal includes ham, potato salad, vegetable, applesauce, bread, dessert and beverage. Hosted by AUMC Women.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Small supply of basic groceries available. Must be resident of Athens or Sayre school districts to be eligible. Registration during pantry hours; I.D. required for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “MR2.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Friday, Aug. 9:
AUTHOR READING, 5:30-7 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Author John Nizalowski will be reading from his recent publication, “Chronicles of the Forbidden.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Saturday, Aug. 10:
FAMILY STORY TIME/BLOCK PARTY, beginning at 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family Story Time at 10 a.m., with a block party to follow.
BRADFORD COUNTY SUMMER PARKS SERIES EVENT, 1-6 p.m., Round Top Park, Athens Township. Hosted by Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Free and family-friendly event. Valley R/C model airplane show and demonstrations from 1-3 p.m., music, Ross Park Zoomobile from 2-5 p.m., corn hole tournament, guided hikes of Round Top trails and more. Food available. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs.
AUTHOR READING, noon-2 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Area author Katie Vaz will be unveiling her book, “The Escape Manual for Introverts.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
BARCLAY MOUNTAIN HERITAGE DAY, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., community grounds next to LeRoy Heritage Museum, 257 Mill St., LeRoy. Held rain or shine. Free admission and free parking. Day will highlight the mountain and educate visitors about its history. For more information, visit www.leroyheritage.org/2019-event or call (570) 364-5003.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
DAN THE SNAKE MAN VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
BLUEBERRY PICKING WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10:30 a.m. at Blueberry Mountain Farm, Mink Ranch Road, Sayre. Young children and their family can join the FRC at the site for blueberry picking. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
BOOK DISCUSSION/AUTHOR SIGNING, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Local author R.J. Bonett will be discussing and signing his novel, “Veronica.” This author event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with food and crafts. Fireworks display on Aug. 17.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERTS, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Concerts on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. All are invited to come out and relax for an uplifting, inspirational time of worship. For questions, call Pastor Steve Dygert at (607) 565-9593.
Monday, Aug. 19:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, 7-9 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Avenue, Sayre.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN EVENT, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, Ulster. Everyone welcome; no charge. Giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
Monday, Aug. 26:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10 a.m. at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children can bring their teddy bears and their lunch and enjoy at picnic. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
