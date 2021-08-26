Thursday, Aug. 26 – Saturday, Aug. 28:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, (bag day, $2 to fill a bag), 9-11 a.m. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear a mask.
Friday, Aug. 27:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28:
WAVERLY LIONS USED BOOK SALE, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Sale is jointly sponsored by the Waverly Lions Club and Waverly Methodist Mens Club. Proceeds will be equally divided between the Waverly Free Library and the Waverly Methodist Church Benevolence Fund.
Saturday, Aug. 28:
8TH ANNUAL END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY, beginning at 3:30 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre. Food vendors and live music. Back-to-school supplies available. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Admission is per car, or per person for those walking in to the park.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, Chemung Fire Hall, Main Street, Chemung. Both halves and dinners available. Proceeds to benefit the Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company during Annual Chemung Sales Day. Pre-order online at www.chemungfire.com; pick up by 1 p.m.
TOWN OF CHEMUNG 26TH ANNUAL CHEMUNG SALES DAY, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Townwide sale, all along County Road 60 from Waverly Hill to Lowman, and the side streets along the way. Sales go up Wyncoop Creek Road, Rotary and Dry Brook and along Wilawana Road heading toward Wellsburg.
TIOGA-NICHOLS LIONS CLUB ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION, Nichols Fire Station. Doors open at 6 p.m., drawing at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 17:
PENNY SOCIAL, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Doors open at 5 p.m. with drawings starting at 7 p.m. Door prizes, 50/50, basket raffle and refreshments available. Proceeds benefit the North Orwell Community Hall. For more information, contact Cathy Rought at (570) 247-7280 or Bev Manvell at (570) 247-7484. CDC guidelines current for that day will be followed.
