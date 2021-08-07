Saturday, Aug. 7:
FOOD FARM FAMILY FESTIVAL, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Join the Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee for this annual festival with more than 30 local vendors selling healthy produce and other goods. Fun, family event. Learn more about Blue Zones, an exciting healthy living initiative coming to our community.
WAVERLY GLEN PARK DEDICATION CEREMONY, 11 a.m. Village of Waverly officials will unveil the new and improved site. Shuttle bus from Lincoln Street Elementary School to the park starting at 10:30 a.m. (parking at the park is asked to be reserved for handicap parking). Free food and music by “Double Take” and “Corner Store.” Public invited to check out the trails and amenities of the park.
TALENT SHOW AND DRIVE-IN MOVIE, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads. Both are free, family fun events, open to everyone. “Pisgah’s Got Talent!” talent show at 7 p.m. After the talent show, come to ballfield behind the church to enjoy a Drive-In Movie Night with free popcorn, shaved ice and candy.
1ST ANNUAL KIDS DAY, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Cook’s Pond, 136 Cooks Pond Lane, Rome. Hosted by Bradford County Commissioners. For kids ages 16 and under. Arts and crafts, board games, flyfishing, water safety and kayaks, canoes and paddle boards from Endless Mountains Outfitters. Hot dogs will be served and each child will receive a free ice cream.
SQUARE AND ROUND DANCE, 6-9 p.m., Plaza One parking lot, 1 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Featuring the McNett Country Band. No experience needed. Family friendly. Bring a lawn chair. Food and ice cream truck. Hosted by Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 8:
BE THOU MY VISION CONFERENCE, Northeast Bradford Elementary School pavilion, Rome. Come join and pray for each other and the nation. Prayer meeting will follow the lesson on Saturday. On Aug. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m., with “Healing Our Vitality” with Luke Tice of Orwell Bible Church. On Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m., “Healing Our Values” with Pastor Justin Canfield of Community Independent Bible Church. On Sunday, meet at 4 p.m., bring your own picnic supper at 5 p.m., followed by prayer at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 9:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Waverly Glen, 58 Moore St., Waverly. Music by Payton Clark. Free. Public welcome. Waverly Glen concerts are held under covered pavilion.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8 p.m., Kirby Park, Nichols. Free and open to the public. Bring your own lawn chair.
Monday, Aug. 9 – Friday, Aug. 13:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6-7:30 p.m. each night, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For ages preschool through entering the sixth grade. Theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” For more information, call (570) 888-6734.
Tuesday, Aug. 10:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany garage, South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Menu is chicken and biscuits, green bean casserole and dessert. Takeouts only. Please stay in your car. Pull into the parish parking lot off South Elmer Avenue and travel to parish garage at the rear of parking lot.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 10:15-11:30 a.m., Mini Park, Broad Street, Waverly (after Storytime with Miss Becky). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Wednesday, Aug. 11:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Performance by Winding River Players. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
Thursday, Aug. 12:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: we will be re-registering all new clients. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be served takeout only from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The AUMW will serve chicken sandwich, pasta salad, applesauce, chips and homemade cookies. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “Flashback.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
VIRTUAL “POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” CLASSES, 6:15-7:45 p.m., held by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Six-week program to provide participants with skills to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help relax and more. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. Spaces limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.
Saturday, Aug. 14:
VALLEY FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ballpark, 60 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free multi-band outdoor community event hosted by “Copper Coins” and several local churches and businesses. Activities for all ages. Classic car show, games, crafts, displays, food, fun and more.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES 3RD ANNUAL SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, 1241 Hornbrook Road, Towanda. Everyone welcome. Free. Inclusive playground, giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. Sponsored by Bradford/Sullivan Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Awareness Committee. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
