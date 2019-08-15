Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, along Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with rides, food and entertainment. Fireworks display on Aug. 17 at 9:30 p.m. Opening ceremony Aug. 15 at 5:45 p.m. Opening Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Opening Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. with 5K run/walk registration (Park Street/Merrill Parkway) and 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. Lions Club hayrides Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, Aug. 17:
CHICKEN/PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Halves or pork dinners $9.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
CHEMUNG SALES DAY, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Town of Chemung (off Route 17/Interstate 86, Exit 59). Townwide sales along County Road 60 from Waverly Hill to Lowman and the side streets along the way. Stop by the fire hall for a free list of houses that are participating.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until all gone, Chemung Fire Hall, Main Street, Chemung. Held by the Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Company. Halves and dinners available. Proceeds benefit the fire company.
Wednesday, Aug. 28:
ITALIAN FEAST, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo, penne pasta/meat sauce, meatballs, sausage, tossed salad, garlic bread and beverages for $12.50. Eat in or take out. Hosted by Knights of Columbus.
