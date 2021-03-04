Thursday, March 4:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Friday, March 5:
“DIAGRAMS SKETCHED ON THE WIND: AN EXHIBIT OF VISUAL ART AND POETRY IN CONVERSATION” EXHIBIT OPENING, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Free. Held during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Visitors required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Exhibit will run through March 27. There are 11 artists and 10 poets featured in this exhibition.
Tuesday, March 9:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes chicken and biscuit, green beans and dessert. Takeouts only; pick up at the parish garage off South Elmer Avenue. All are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Life After Life,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, March 11:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of rigatoni, sauce, rolls, applesauce and dessert will be available. Pick up is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
Tuesday, March 16:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, March 17:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, March 20:
”WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The Carantouan Greenway will have specimens of shrews, moles and mice that one may find on their doorstep and explore the role they play and how they relate to the local environment. Free and open to public. For questions, call Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.
SPRING INTO GREEN GREEN BIRD HIKE, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center’s Brick Pond Preserve, Owego. Meet in the parking area on East Front Street. Wear green in support of St. Patrick’s Day. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, March 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Jeopardy,” a faith-reinforcing Jeopardy game where teams work together to compete and give answers that were covered in classes. Presenter is Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, March 24:
VIRTUAL INDOOR GARDENING WITH CHILDREN, 10:30 a.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y. Master Gardener Inga Wells will be leading a simple program to start your own indoor garden. FRC staff will be delivering a garden kit for FRC families before the class. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.
