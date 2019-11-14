Thursday, Nov. 14:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens will serve baked chicken, roasted potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
75th ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORICAL PIECE OF ART, 6:30-8 p.m., Sayre Theatre. To celebrate the 75th anniversary and restoration of “The Doctor,” a painting by Sir Samuel Luke Fildes, gifted to Guthrie in 1944. Public invited. Admission is free, but seating is limited; reserve your spot at www.guthrie.org/doctor. Evening will include original videos about compassionate care at Guthrie, the unveiling of the restored oil study, and a presentation by Dr. Stephen Trzeciak, author of “Compassionomics,” adressing the power of compassion in improving clinical outcomes.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870.
Saturday, Nov. 16:
DINOVEMBER CELEBRATION, 10 a.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Emily the Dinosaur Wrangler from the Museum of the Earth will guide in exploring dinosaur diets through silly stories and hands-on science. Stories, songs, a craft and snacks. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Nov. 18:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll with lots of condiments, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during the dining time.
Tuesday, Nov. 19:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Covered dish supper at 6 p.m.; those attending should bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea are provided. Brief business meeting and wildlife sighting reports after dinner. Program at 7:30 p.m. with Trish Benish, “Walking the Portuguese Camino.” She will talk about her journey hiking from Lisbon, Portugal to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Recreation,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Nov. 20:
PLANNER WORKSHOP, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Discussion of different planning methods and how to set up and decorate a paper planner. Friends of the Bradford County Library will provide free planner and goodie bag to first 20 people who RSVP. You can also bring your own planner and decorations. To RSVP, call (570) 297-2436 or message the library’s Facebook page. Spaces are first come, first serve. For questions, contact Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Nov. 21:
BCRAC’S COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS FOR SOCIAL REPAIR, 6:30 p.m., Keystone Theatre, Towanda. Topic is “Homelessness.” Free movie, “The Public,” and question and answer event. Sponsored by the Bradford County Library System and Wyalusing Area Rotary Club.
Friday, Nov. 22:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly.
Tuesday, Nov. 26:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
FREE THANKSGIVING EVE DINNER, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The dinner is sponsored by The Salvation Army Church. Meal includes turkey and dressing, mashed potato and gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, assorted pies and beverage.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Nov. 28:
THANKSGIVING DINNERS FOR ELDERLY SHUT-INS IN THE VALLEY, provided by Athens Township Police Benevolent Association and Waverly Police Association. Sign-up sheets at Page Manor, Keystone Manor, Springview Apartments, Elizabeth Square Apartments and Chemung View Apartments. Delivery requests for individuals at their residences may be made by calling (570) 888-2325 (Pennsylvania deliveries) or (607) 565-2836 (New York deliveries) between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Those requesting a meal should place their order no later than Nov. 12, but orders will still be taken at the above numbers after the deadline. Program is delivery only.
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat in, take out or have it delivered (delivery to Athens, Sayre or Waverly addresses only). Leave your name, address and telephone number; call (607) 565-9342 by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Friday, Nov. 29:
SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. The theme is “Light Up the Night.” Santa Claus will be visiting at Howard Elmer Park following the parade to visit with children and hear their Christmas wishes. Each child will get a special gift package.
Friday, Dec. 20 – Saturday, Dec. 21:
CHRISTMAS DESSERT THEATER PRODUCTION of “The Hope,” on these two dates at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, East Smithfield. Free event, but tickets are needed to attend. To reserve seats, call the church office at (570) 596-4003.
