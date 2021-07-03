Saturday, July 3:
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS DISPLAY, 9:30 p.m., North Thomas Avenue location, Sayre Borough. Musical soundtrack on 95.3 FM and www.953thebridge.com. Donations toward cost of fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall, 110 W. Packer Ave., Sayre.
PENN-YORK VALLEY KIDS FISHING DERBY, Sayre Pond, Brock Street, Sayre. Registration starts at 8 a.m., fishing from 9:15-11 a.m. Prizes awarded from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (age groups are 3-6, 7-10 and 11-14). Free event for area children ages 3-14 (all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Food trucks available for participants and their families. Sponsored by the Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations.
FREE CONCERTS: “STEPHEN FOSTER AND AMERICAN SONGS.” Winds, brass and percussion members of the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will present two free concerts of Stephen Foster and American songs. First concert at 1 p.m. at Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, 102 Church St., Wyalusing; second concert at 6 p.m. at the Tommy Fairchild Memorial Park (former Eastside Riverfront Park), 227 Old Route 6 Road, Towanda. Bring your own lawn chairs. Rain location is Keystone Theater, 601 Main St., Towanda.
GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS HIKE AND HAWK SHOW, 10 a.m., Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum, 443 Coleman Ave., Elmira. Free. Join in a hike around the Blue Trail and then meet a Red-Tailed Hawk. The Blue Trail is 1.7 miles and has at least 100 feet of elevation change, including one steep ascent/descent (not suitable for strollers). Event will take place in light mist weather, but will be canceled if truly inclement weather.
Sunday, July 4:
FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND BARBECUE, East Smithfield. Parade starts at 1 p.m. (line up at 12:30 p.m.). Chicken barbecue will follow after the parade and chicken halves and meals will also start to be sold before the parade (no preorders). All are welcome. Hosted by Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
FREE FIREWORKS SHOW, Troy Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8 p.m. and fireworks display kicks off with the National Anthem at 9:45 p.m. Attendees can sit in the bleachers or grandstand or on their own blankets and chairs on the grounds. Guests can bring their own food and drinks (alcohol is not permitted). No personal fireworks permitted. Free event, but donations to the volunteer fire department assisting with parking are welcome. Hosted by Bradford County Special Projects Group.
Monday, July 5:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is spaghetti with homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic knots, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a dinner for family member not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by “Winfall.” In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
Tuesday, July 6:
AMERICAN MADE MUSCLE CAR NIGHT, beginning at 5 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank, Troy. Free. Part of Troy Town Cruisers’ weekly show. For more information, call (570) 637-7683.
Wednesday, July 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “Ridin’ the Rails.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “J Floyd and the Grave Sitters.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
