Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Thursday, Jan. 9:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Girl Scouts will serve an assortment of soups, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries will be available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ARTIST TALK, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Regional artist Brian Keeler will present a slide show on his work, which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical. Talk is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Saturday, Jan. 11:
BLOCK PARTY AND STORY TIME, beginning at 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages welcome.
Monday, Jan. 13:
WINTERFEST COMMUNITY WALK, 6-8 p.m., starting at Island Pond, Sayre. This family event will move along the “walking tour,” visiting historical sites celebrating Sayre and its history. Hosted by Sayre Area School District and Guthrie.
Tuesday, Jan. 14:
STORY TIME – “STONE SOUP,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Young children can enjoy a story, along with a craft, with the Family Resource Center.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 15:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, Jan. 17:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Held the third Friday of each month.
Saturday, Jan. 18:
BENEFIT FOR LOCAL TEEN, 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Benefit to help with medical expenses for Evan Davies, a 9th-grade student at Waverly High School who is undergoing leukemia treatments. Music by “Chronicles,” a contemporary Christian music/positive blues rock band. Free coffee, hot chocolate and snacks during concert.
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Sacraments,” presented by John Moliski. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 22:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Jan. 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hamburg sandwiches, green beans, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
