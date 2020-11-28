Saturday, Nov. 28:
REGISTRATION CLOSING FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to COVID-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race.
Tuesday, Dec. 1:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Saturday, Dec. 5:
REVERSE PARADE/DRIVE THRU PARADE, 5-6 p.m., Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Floats and groups will be stationary along Merrill Parkway in the eastbound lane, while onlookers will slowly drive southwards on Merrill Parkway to view the parade. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will hand one goodie bag per car as cars exit the parade. Passenger cars will enter Merrill Parkway on Mix Street, travel along Merrill Parkway southbound and exit Elizabeth Street.
FREE CHRISTMAS DRIVE-IN HOLIDAY MOVIE, 6:30 p.m., from the comfort of your car, at a drive-in movie at the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Route 187. “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” will be shown. After a drive along Merrill Parkway to view the Reverse Parade/Drive Thru Parade, head to the church for the movie. Weather permitting.
TRIP THROUGH WHOVILLE/TREE LIGHTING EVENT, South Creek Township Building, Route 14 (behind Gillett Post Office). From 5-6 p.m., South Creek Park Committee invites public for a trip through Whoville, meet Cindy Lou Who and Max the reindeer pup, enjoy cookies and cocoa, and maybe get a photo with the Grinch. Tree lighting at 6 p.m. Social distancing. Free, outdoor (weather permitting) event. Indoor options available in event of inclement weather.
Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6:
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages.
Friday, Dec. 11:
ZOOM STORYTIME WITH SANTA, 10-11 a.m., online. Hosted by Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Santa joins us from the North Pole to read a couple of his favorite Christmas stories and talk with the children about their Christmas wishes! Email Ms. Jess at jwhite@spaldinglibrary.org for the Zoom link.
“DRIVE-THRU SANTA” VISIT, 5-7 p.m., Williams Body Shop, Main Street, Athens. Hosted by Athens Business Association. To keep socially distant, families will drive their vehicles by to say hi and wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Also, be sure to bring your letters to Santa; there will be a special North Pole Delivery Service for letters.
Saturday, Dec. 12:
VIRTUAL VISIT WITH SANTA, 1-2 p.m., online. Presented by Waverly Free Library. Join us for a virtual visit with Santa from his workshop. Register using this link: https://bit.ly/2Hrvfno. Santa will read stories and chat with participants.
