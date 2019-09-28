Saturday, Sept. 28:
INSPIRATIONAL CONCERT, 2 p.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. The gospel group “Jericho Singers,” under the direction of George Lee, will perform a variety of inspirational music. Public welcome.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION/BOOK SIGNING, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Author Jeanne Mackin will discuss her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
MEETING OF INTEREST for youth and adults of all ages to participate in April 2020 passion play, “You Are the Christ!” to be held in Wellsboro. Meeting is free and open to all; held at 3 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
MOVIE SHOWING, 4-6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. A family-friendly animated adaption of “Pilgrim’s Progress,” but be aware there are some scenes that may be scary to young children. Nursery available for ages 0-3. No cost for admission. A free-will offering will be taken to help bring “Pilgrim’s Progress” to the mission field.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
Tuesday, Oct. 1:
AUTHOR READING/BOOK SIGNING, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library. Ronald “RJ” Bonett will discuss his first novel, “Veronica.” Public welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Prayer, Part 2,” presented by team. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
”STROKE: HOW TO RECOGNIZE, TREAT AND PREVENT” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Allison Caccia, RN, BSN. Free and open to public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Wednesday, Oct. 2:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Oct. 3:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10-11:30 a.m., Gillett Senior Center. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Friday, Oct. 4:
ZOMBIE NERF WARS, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition. For ages 12 and up. Participants under age of 18 must wear safety glasses. For questions, contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436. This program is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 5:
CHILI DINNER AND CONCERT, 5-7:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Chili dinner with all the fixings will be followed by a concert by the Mieczkowski Family. No cost for admission.
THIRD ANNUAL WALK FOR OUR BUDDIES, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Hornbrook Park, Towanda. Family friendly, approximately 1 mile walk, ends in time to cheer on finishers in the Sheshequin Half Marathon. Registration is free. Food and drink, music, dancing and more. Proceeds benefit Walk for Our Buddies, a local 501c3 that provides small grants to individuals with Down syndrome and their families, for things not covered by other funding sources. Visit the website www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.html for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 6:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Presentation on “Waterfalls of the Finger Lakes” by author and naturalist Roger Fulton. Free and open to the public.
SILVER ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Special “One Accord!” worship service at 11 a.m. with special guests to help celebrate, a 25th anniversary dinner to follow the service. For more information, call the church at (570) 596-4003.
Tuesday, Oct. 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Son of God,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Oct. 9 through Nov. 20 (not on Oct. 23). With Waverly Family Resource Center. Free hands-on program in which children and parents make a recipe together. Recommended for ages 4-10. Children must be accompanied by parent or other adult. Call (607) 687-4020 before Oct. 4 to register.
Thursday, Oct. 10:
LAUGH ‘N CRAFT, 6-7 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Come decorate mason jar with leaves (real or artificial) and enjoy glow of LED tealight candle. Fun, free activity. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
Friday, Oct. 11:
FLU SHOT CLINIC, 10 a.m.-noon, Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Provided by Bradford County Manor. For more information, call Bradford County Manor at (570) 297-4111.
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
HEALTH FAIR, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Flu shots available and exhibitors from local agencies. For more information, call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
AUTHOR PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Sheryl Robinson will be discussing her book, “From Maspeth to Sugar Creek: A Story of Two Families.” Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 18:
”THE WAVERLY, SAYRE AND ATHENS TRACTION COMPANY: BRADFORD COUNTY’S ONLY TROLLEY SYSTEM,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
WHITE MASS, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. Public welcome to attend to help honor health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, all other healthcare personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., for Practical Nursing Program at Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Learn about program and tour the facility. For more information, call (570) 265-8113 or email tmathers@ntccschool.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
