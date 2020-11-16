Monday, Nov. 16:
TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Dinners for people other than those present will not be available until 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Windham Township Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
ONLINE SHOWING OF “TUBBY THE TUBA,” performed by members of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL), airing at 7 p.m. by the Tappan-Spaulding Memorial Library in Newark Valley. The presentation is free, however, registration is required; visit http://bit.ly/TappanSpauldingShow.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic for Nov. 17 is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, Nov. 19
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, at St. James Church, Chemung Street in Waverly, on Thursday, November 19th will feature chicken/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread & butter and dessert. Serving is 4:30 — 5:30 from the garage area behind the church. Please follow the signs.
Friday, Nov. 20:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1248 Golden Mile Road, Towanda. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, Nov. 21:
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m.-noon, The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Athens, Sayre and Waverly residents must register by Nov. 16. To register, call (570) 888-2153.
Sunday, Nov. 22:
THANKSGIVING DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Takeout/drive-through only. Donations accepted. Meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and applesauce.
Tuesday, Nov. 24:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 13545 Berwick Turnpike. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Nov. 27:
22ND ANNUAL SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. Theme is “Light Up the Night.” Spectators and participants are asked to please keep social distancing.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-5:30 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Building, 3 Schoolhouse Road, Warren Center. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
