Saturday, Sept. 14:
4TH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE, Round Top Park, Athens Township. Registration at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations welcome to help fund the event; mail to Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 1766 Elmira St., #204, Sayre, PA 18840. For more information, find Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Facebook.
FREE FAMILY FUN DAY, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley Playland, Athens. Free hot dogs, crafts and more. Hosted by Friends of Valley Playland.
REDEDICATION OF THE DOUGHBOY STATUE, 1-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Under the leadership of Sayre Historical Society, doughboy statue will be rededicated 100 years from original unveiling. Local veterans and families of the 12 young men from Sayre who died during military service in World War I will be in attendance. For more information on the ceremony, visit www.sayrehistoricalsociety.org and Facebook. Please bring your own lawn chair.
SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING EVENT. Parade at 4:30 p.m., tailgate at 5 p.m. Lockhart Street Bowl gates open at 5:45 p.m. Crowning of homecoming queen at 6:45 p.m. Football game at 7 p.m.
PATRIOTS IN THE PARK, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Event is free for all active servicemen and women, veterans and their families. Program includes the presentation of two Quilts of Valor. Lunch provided by Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park. For questions, call the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Sunday, Sept. 15:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, “MARK TWAIN’S MUSIC BOX,” 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. A program of live music, drama, mystery and comedy for young and old alike. Featuring vocal soloists/narrators Franc Laux and Ivy Walz, and pianist Larry Hoey. Free and open to the public.
OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY, beginning at 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center. Free admission. No entry fee for car show. Music by Andy Boardman. Food available. Donations greatly appreciated; proceeds benefit Larry Middendorf, diagnosed with congestive heart failure and kidney failure, and Charlie Haus, diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma (brain cancer). For more information, contact (570) 395-3221 or email wcpacruisein@yahoo.com.
Monday, Sept. 16:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Food Pantry should be open during dinner hours.
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Second of three sign up Mondays for chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. Practices held each Monday at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977. New members welcome.
OUTDOOR FALL FUN with Waverly Family Resource Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at East Waverly Park, Waverly. In event of rain, playtime will be held at Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly.
Tuesday, Sept. 17:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Please use doors in front parking lot. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. At 7:30 p.m., Victoria Campbell of Wild Things Sanctuary in Ithaca will present a fun and educational program about bats. Meetings are free and open to public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” with presenter John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Sept. 18:
SUMMER PARK SERIES, 5-7 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. The band “Double Take” will be performing. Food available. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs. Hosted by Sayre Business Association.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Association, 85 Rescue St., Ulster.
PROGRAM ABOUT WILDLIFE TAXIDERMY, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Rick Gilliland Jr. Free and open to the public. For questions, contact Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436.
Thursday, Sept. 19:
HOMECOMING PARADE AND WILDCAT RALLY, Athens. Parade begins at 6 p.m. near Gannon Associates in downtown Athens and ends at Alumni Stadium with Wildcat Rally in the Valley. Anyone interested in dusting off their band instrument and playing as part of the homecoming activities can contact Gabriel Wagaman, AAHS band director, at gwagaman@athensasd.org for more details.
FREE BLOOD CANCER EDUCATION PRESENTATION AND DINNER, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Best Western Grand Victorian Inn, Sayre. Featuring a presentation about hematological malignancies by Guthrie Oncologist Joyson Poulose, MD. Question and answer session will also be held. To register, call (610) 276-3200, email megan.smith@lls.org or visit www.eiseverywhere.com/476613.
Friday, Sept. 20:
”COAL MINING IN NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA: ITS HISTORY AND METHODS,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, Sept. 20 – Saturday, Sept. 21:
TWO-DAY BIBLE SCHOOL, The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Sept. 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Saturday, Sept. 21:
AUTHOR SIGNING, 1:30 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Illustrator and author Jim Gilmore will unveil his “Life as Seen Through the Eyes of Weasels” book series. Bring the kids and come ready to draw. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22:
PENNSYLVANIA HERITAGE FESTIVAL, Heritage Village Farm Museum at Alparon Park, Route 14, Troy. Free admission. Family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their mission. Special exhibits include Civil War encampment and wedding, Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower show, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show, and American Girl Doll exhibit.
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Pray Without Ceasing,” with presenter Toni Ballenstedt. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PARENTS KNOW BEST RALLY, 12:30-2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Capitol Building rotunda, 501 North St., Harrisburg. To promote HB 508, the Parental Rights Protection Act. Rep. Cox, prime sponsor of HB 508, is scheduled to speak.
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Food, vendors and activities for entire family. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION/BOOK SIGNING, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Author Jeanne Mackin will discuss her novel, “The Last Collection: A Novel of Elsa Schiaparelli and Coco Chanel.” Free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Sunday, Sept. 29:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
