Saturday, March 21:
AUTHOR PROGRAM/TREE WALK, Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Akiva Silver, owner and operator of Twisted Tree Farm in Spencer will discuss his new book, “Trees of Power: Ten Essential Arboreal Allies.” A tree walk will follow. Free and open to public. For more information, call (607) 687-4094.
“FROM THE FOREST TO THE TABLE,” program scheduled at Waterman Conservation Education Center in Apalachin has been postponed.
PROGRAM ABOUT HELEN DEAN KING at the Tioga County Historical Society, Owego, has been postponed.
Sunday, March 22:
”WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT ADDICTIONS?” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bumpville Bible Church; call (570) 247-2904 or cell (570) 485-8379 for questions or directions. Topic is “Where Do Cravings Come From?” Join in delving into God’s word and explore what the Bible has to say about all addictions.
Tuesday, March 24:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH at Epiphany School library, Sayre, has been canceled.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SEMINAR, 2-3:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Free to public, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. Informational packets available upon request. Offered by Katie Wait of Tioga County Public Health Department.
WOMEN VETERANS AND THEIR CAREGIVER RECOGNITION AND APPRECIATION LUNCHEON at the American Legion Post No. 401, Owego, has been postponed.
Wednesday, March 25:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, March 27:
”SOUL’D OUT QUARTET” CONCERT at East Smithfield Federated Church has been postponed. For questions, call Bernie at (570) 596-3202.
Sunday, March 29:
OPEN HOUSE to visit with and thank Chuck and Michele Carver for their many community contributions has been postponed.
”WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT ADDICTIONS?” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bumpville Bible Church; call (570) 247-2904 or cell (570) 485-8379 for questions or directions. Topic is “How to Help Those Fighting Addictions and Comforting Those Scarred by the Actions of Addicts.” Join in delving into God’s word and explore what the Bible has to say about all addictions.
Tuesday, March 31:
HEALTHY EATING PRESENTATION, 1-2 p.m. at Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Laura Bennett of Tioga County Public Health will inform attendees of small changes they can make to their everyday diet, learn adequate portion sizes and get healthy recipes and tips. No cost, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a space.
