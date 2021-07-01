Thursday, July 1:
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. First come, first serve. Drive-through only. Menu features hot dogs, beans and watermelon. All are welcome.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by Duke of Earl with Russ Keene. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
THE NEEDHAMS IN CONCERT, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. A free-will offering will be taken to support the ministry of The Needhams. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
Friday, July 2:
“INVITE TO LIFE” EXHIBITION OPENS, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Solo exhibition from artist Jessica Petrylak. Part of Owego First Friday. Visitors required to wear masks and observe social distancing. On display through July 31, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, July 3:
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS DISPLAY, 9:30 p.m., Sayre Borough. Musical soundtrack on 95.3 FM and www.953thebridge.com. Donations toward cost of fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall, 110 W. Packer Ave., Sayre.
PENN-YORK VALLEY KIDS FISHING DERBY, Sayre Pond, Brock Street, Sayre. Registration starts at 8 a.m., fishing from 9:15-11 a.m. Prizes awarded from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (age groups are 3-6, 7-10 and 11-14). Free event for area children ages 3-14 (all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). Food trucks available for participants and their families. Sponsored by the Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations.
FREE CONCERT: “STEPHEN FOSTER AND AMERICAN SONGS.” Winds, brass and percussion members of the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra will present two free concerts of Stephen Foster and American songs. First concert at 1 p.m. at Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, 102 Church St., Wyalusing; second concert at 6 p.m. at the Tommy Fairchild Memorial Park (former Eastside Riverfront Park), 227 Old Route 6 Road, Towanda. Bring your own lawn chairs. Rain location is Keystone Theater, 601 Main St., Towanda.
Sunday, July 4:
FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND BARBECUE, East Smithfield. Parade starts at 1 p.m. (line up at 12:30 p.m.). Chicken barbecue will follow after the parade and chicken halves and meals will also start to be sold before the parade (no preorders). All are welcome. Hosted by Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
FREE FIREWORKS SHOW, Troy Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8 p.m. and fireworks display kicks off with the National Anthem at 9:45 p.m. Attendees can sit in the bleachers or grandstand or on their own blankets and chairs on the grounds. Guests can bring their own food and drinks (alcohol is not permitted). No personal fireworks permitted. Free event, but donations to the volunteer fire department assisting with parking are welcome. Hosted by Bradford County Special Projects Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.