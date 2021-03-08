SAYRE — Earlier this year the Sayre Public Library was awarded a $3,000 grant to help the community lead discussions regarding racial injustice issues.
Heather Manchester, library director, believes the grant will go a long way in helping grow awareness about social issues in the community.
“We do not have a distinct goal or vision for what the grant will be able to achieve, but starting in late March we want to start having discussions with the community about issues such as racial equality and inclusion,” Manchester said. “I believe now more than ever with events that have transpired around the country, it is important to make a safe place for people to come and discuss their concerns.”
The library plans to use the grant to fund classes for staff members, hire someone to facilitate the zoom calls with people ln the community, permanent books for the library, and books for a book club that will be created.
“I am not sure what books we will purchase just yet, but I believe that once we have a better understanding of who is interested and what issues are most important, we will have a better idea of what books would be most appropriate,” Manchester said.
Manchester stated that people have already begun signing up for the speaking sessions, and they plan to use part of the funds on further advertising as well. The library staff members were taught the Harwood Institute’s Turning Outward model in the online courses.
“The Harwood model teaches our staff how to start conversations with people and not only address the issues of people present, but the needs of people who do not attend the meeting,” Manchester said.
Manchester believes that the grant will go a long way in helping the community learn about issues that may have not previously been a pertinent issue.
“This is not the most urban area, and I think that just makes it even more important that community members understand issues that go beyond our region,” Manchester said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.