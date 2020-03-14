SAYRE — A local business is stepping up to help those families who need some help during Pennsylvania’s two-week shutdown of all schools and all of the other closings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salt+Light will be running a free food pantry on the porch of the business, which is located at 201 S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre.
“We know that all of the closings are affecting people’s jobs and income and we want to help,” the business said in a post on Facebook. “Starting today we will be taking donations for a free food pantry to help those out in our community who might be having a hard time during this crisis.”
The pantry will be set up today and will remain up until life resumes as normal, the business said.
“We are looking for donations to help stock it. Just simply drop off at the shop anytime today or during the weekend. The free pantry will be set up on our porch and we will keep restocking until things settle down,” Salt+Light said on Facebook.
“Let’s join forces and make sure none of our friends go without,” the business posted on Facebook.
