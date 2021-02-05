Bradford County Child Advocate calls for Salsman to step down as DA

TOWANDA — Following Wednesday’s arrest of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman on over 20 counts in connection with the sexual assault of five women he represented as a defense attorney, the county’s top childrens advocate is asking him to step away from the district attorney’s office.
Bradford County Child Advocate Megan S. Wells wrote a letter to Salsman on Thursday in which she asked him to take a “leave from your office, in whatever form you so choose, while you pursue your various rights as a criminal defendant.”
Wells started the letter by stating that in her role as child advocate she helps “child victims navigate their way through the judicial process as smoothly and painlessly as possible, advocating for their needs along the way, as you well know from your time as district attorney.”
“In this role, I have asked children and their families to trust the system. I have asked parents (and guardians) to entrust their children to me, and to you, as we prepare them to trudge through the darkest moments in their young lives,” Wells wrote.
“A horrifying majority of these children are victims of sexual assault. I have asked parents to send their vulnerable children into a room with a prosecutor from your office. I join these meetings when requested, where these children are prompted to recount the horrors they have suffered,” she continued. “I have asked that they trust you to adequately explore their stories and ready them to so bravely testify against their abusers.”
Wells then explained that she now feels she can no longer ask her clients to trust Salsman.
“Given the various findings outlined in the Grand Jury’s Presentment No. 14, I cannot in good conscience ask these parents to send their precious, vulnerable children to you. I cannot ask that they entrust you to seek justice for their babies while these charges are pursued,” she wrote. “I appreciate that you are innocent until proven guilty, that is indeed a hallmark of our criminal justice system.”
Then in underlined font, Wells asked Salsman to step away from his office.
“But you need not act in your role as district attorney until proven guilty. You can spare these children and these families additional trauma by taking leave from your office, in whatever form you so choose, while you pursue your various rights as a criminal defendant.”
Wells encouraged Salsman, who was elected as district attorney in 2019, to follow through on a campaign promise.
“During your campaign for district attorney, you promised to seek justice for crime victims while protecting Constitutional rights. Here, you have the opportunity to do both,” Wells wrote. “Allow these children and their families to seek a justice unburdened by your seeking the cover of your own Constitutional rights. Please, for the sake of these children, their families, and their right to justice, I ask that you step down from your role as district attorney at this time.”
