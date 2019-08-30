ATHENS — Penn York Opportunities is holding its first Basket Bingo fundraiser on Sept. 8 at the Athens Township Fire Hall on Herrick Avenue in Athens.
Doors open at 12:15 p.m., games start at 1 p,m. The $20 admission covers 2 cards for 20 bingo games, each additional card is $5.
Buy your tickets at Penn York Opportunities on 101 S. Main Street in Athens, PA or at the door on Sept. 8. Prizes for the winning bingo tickets include baskets from local businesses, gift cards, lottery tickets and much more. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event. You must be 18 years of age to receive a winning basket.
This is the largest annual fundraiser for Penn York Opportunities. Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary is a platinum sponsor of the event and Automation-X Corporation is a silver sponsor. If you would like to donate a prize basket for the event call 570-888-5891.
Penn York Opportunities is non-profit organization that has been helping enhance the quality of life of intellectual and developmentally disabled individuals in our community for more than 50 years.
