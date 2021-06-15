SAYRE — There is a new business in downtown Sayre as Patty Mac’s Daily Dose has opened in the former Carl’s Newsstand.
Located at 138 Desmond Street, Patty Mac’s Daily Dose is looking to continue the tradition that Jim and Rob Carl built at Carl’s Newsstand, according to owner Pat McDonald.
“Carl’s Newsstand was a staple in downtown Sayre and we are thrilled to continue that tradition of great service, friendly converstation and of course all your favorie lottery tickets, tobacco products, drinks and snacks,” said McDonald, who is also the managing editor of this newspaper.
The Carls were happy to have a local resident take over a business that they ran for three decades.
“We are thrilled to have Pat taking over the newsstand and we hope all of our loyal customers will show that same loyalty to the new owners,” the Carls said.
For McDonald, when the opportunity came up to buy the historic newsstand, he jumped at it.
“This is something I’ve talked about with friends and family for years. I’m glad that Jim and Rob put their trust in me to continue what they started,” McDonald said.
Patty Mac’s Daily Dose features Pennsylvania lottery as well as skill games. There are also tobacco products, coffee, drinks, snacks and newspapers.
The newest business in downtown Sayre has been open for a couple weeks, but Patty Mac’s Daily Dose will be celebrating its grand opening from Wednesday to Saturday this week.
Customers can enjoy free coffee from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be raffles with prizes including gift certificates to other local businesses and a lottery board with $50 worth of lottery tickets. The winners will be drawn on Saturday.
On Thursday, Rob and Jim Carl will return to the store to greet customers and help celebrate the grand opening. The Sayre Business Association will also host a ribbon cutting for their newest member at 2 p.m.
Friday and Saturday will feature free hot dogs for customers. On Friday, customers can enjoy a free dog from 3 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, dogs will be on the grill from 11 a.m. to noon.
The Daily Dose is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their weekend hours are 7 a.m. to noon. You can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pattymacsdailydose.
