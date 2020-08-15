The Spencer-Van Etten School Board continued discussions regarding the return to school on Thursday evening.
The district has opted for a hybrid learning plan in which students will attend school two days each week, while participating in digital remote learning on the other two days.
One group of students will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays, while the other group attends on Tuesdays and Fridays. Buildings will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning.
Face coverings will be required while they are moving throughout the building and on buses. They can be removed for eating and when seated six feet apart.
Students will also be able to participate in only distance learning if they are hesitant about returning to school.
The district will provide technology devices to all students.
In order to accommodate the hybrid learning model as best as possible, there will be some adjustments to the schedule at the high school for the upcoming year.
“Our curriculum directors met … and we decided the best option across the board was to go with a nine-period schedule. It allows us to see our kids a couple times a week,” High School Principal Melissa Jewell said.
Advisory has been moved from the middle of the school day to end, in order to be able to meet with students and ensure they have everything they need before for their virtual learning days.
“It’s going to be slightly different, because we’re going to weave in the social and emotional piece,” Jewell said. “This gives us a time to meet with students one-on-one and really help them maneuver and navigate through whatever this hybrid or virtual learning will look like.”
Several board members questioned how attendance will be managed with the hybrid and remote learning models.
“We are required to require student engagement every day,” Jewell said in response to the concerns. “We are coming up with some creative ways of how we can do that.”
Superintendent Diahann Hesler addressed a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that said the district did not submit its reopening plan to the Departments of Health and Education.
“(On Wednesday) at 6:01 p.m., I got the confirmation from the Department of Health that it was initially received and had already been uploaded,” Hesler said.
She said the district is working on a distance-learning plan in case buildings would need to close again. Cuomo made this a requirement when he said schools would be allowed to reopen last week.
Cuomo also required at least three information sessions to be held for parents, students and staff before August 21.
“These will encompass sort of a generic overview of all the safety mandates and requirements for reopening school, and then a snapshot of what a day in the life of a (student) may look like,” Hesler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.