WAVERLY — After a lengthy discussion during their workshop session Tuesday, village trustees approved the release of $10,000 for HUNT Engineers to perform a preliminary study on the unused Waverly Village Hall wing for repurposing for Tioga County service departments.
While talks between municipal and county officials have been ongoing for months regarding the potential renovation of that annex space, the decision to assign monies toward that development was the first sign of one side “putting skin into the game,” as village representatives stated.
“By making this decision, we’ve now put some skin into the game,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “Now, it’s time for the county to do the same.”
While the expenditure was approved unanimously — except for Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh, as he was absent from the meeting — the actual release of the funds is pending the county putting forward input for design needs for any potential county departments to have space in the annex.
While Tioga County Mental Health Services is the favorite to land itself in the facility, if any at all, other county departments receiving consideration are social services, probation services, DMV services and veterans services.
“The bottom line is we want this to be mutually beneficial not just to us as the village and them as the county, but to all of our local residents,” Ayres said. “Having these kinds of services in Waverly helps our residents.”
However, over weeks of discussions and meetings, it had become clear that no solid proposals would be moving forward without some kind of engineering study to see the capabilities of the space, which led to hesitation on both sides, initially, in spending money on what ultimately could lead to the wing remaining empty.
“The county has made it clear that they won’t pay,” Trustee Andrew Aronstam said. “This shows that we’re serious about making this happen.”
Currently, Tioga County Mental Health Services is paying approximately $22,000 per year in rent for their current facility, Aronstam noted.
The trustees eventually concluded that even if negotiations with Tioga County die, having the preliminary study done would still be a significant first step in bringing some other entity into the annex in the future.
“The thing I keep coming around to is that we have to do something with it,” Trustee Kyle Burns said. “It’s a shame that it’s already sat empty for as long as it has. Something needs to be done with it, otherwise it’s just wasting away.”
Further updates on the matter are expected for the board’s next meeting on July 13.
