Winter weather slams Valley, snarls traffic

SAYRE — A snowstorm blew through the Valley Friday and successfully snagged up traffic and left others snowed in for much of the day.
Sayre Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Daly said 7.5 inches of snow had fallen in his backyard as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, and he had learned of reports of nine inches in higher elevations.
Official snow totals as of Friday evening according to the National Weather Service for other regions include:
• Litchfield — 9 inches
• Waverly — 9 inches
• Van Etten — 7.6 inches.
The snowfall resulted in multiple traffic accidents throughout the day, declarations of snow emergencies by municipalities and the closing of schools throughout the area.
“Road crews were out and have been out all day,” Daly said. “I haven’t heard of too many major problems. It’s just another snowstorm in the Valley.”
Daly noted that dipping temperatures overnight could present a freezing hazard since the storm was preceded by about half an inch of rain, but he did not anticipate many more issues in terms of adverse weather.
