HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday that all Pennsylvania schools would be closing for 10 business days beginning on Monday. This is the latest action taken by the Wolf administration to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The administration has been working with school districts as well as state and local officials to gather input on this decision. The Wolf administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of 10 days will reevaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed,” a press release said.
The news hit the Valley area at around 3 p.m. on Friday. Both Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio immediately began preparing their staff for the closure.
“We found out when he announced it to the public. We immediately had faculty meetings. We put out the governor’s press release on our website and Facebook pages for people to view,” Stage said.
“My first reaction was to notify the staff, so I sent an email out to the teachers and staff so they would be aware of the announcement if they hadn’t heard it yet. I connected with the director of technology to get a message out to all of our families here in Sayre so that they would be aware of the governor’s announcement as well,” Daloisio added.
Both Daloisio and Stage told the Morning Times on Thursday that they had no plans on closing the school districts, but the governor’s order on Friday made that decision for them.
“We are following orders. We’ve been told to shutter our buildings, close our facilities and keep people home,” Stage said.
Wolf said Friday that his top priority was protecting the students and staff in the Pennsylvania school system.
“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities. First and foremost, my top priority as governor — and that of our education leaders — must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities,” Wolf said.
Wolf noted that no school would have to make up the days missed this year.
“I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks. Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements,” Wolf said.
The governor announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Education will be in constant contact with local school districts and other education officials.
“The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing,” Wolf said. “We appreciate your collaboration as we work together to deal with this difficult issue.”
SAT testing still on
The SAT testing scheduled for today at Sayre High School is still on as of press time on Friday night.
“Since the closure does not start til Monday — we have not canceled them as of now,” Daloisio said.
If the SAT test is canceled, all students will receive an email from the SAT Board, according to a post on the Sayre School District Facebook page.
