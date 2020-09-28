SAYRE — Kids in the Valley will be hitting the sidewalks on Thursday, Oct. 29 for trick-or-treating, according to Sayre Mayor Henry Farley.
The annual Halloween tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. as long as new COVID-19 restrictions are not put in place.
Farley noted that he had confirmed the date with Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres and Athens Borough Mayor Skip Roupp, but had not heard back from South Waverly Mayor Tim Hickey.
“The trick-or-treat is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 29 from 6 to 8. Mayor Ayres wanted to stress that New York state is under the laws of the (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) and (things) could change ... right now they are allowed to have trick-or-treat day,” Farley told the borough council. “I would imagine South Waverly would go along with us, but I haven’t heard back from Mayor Hickey.”
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the borough council approved the purchase of two 2021 Dodge Charger patrol vehicles from Hondru Dodge of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania through the Pennsulvania Cooperative Purchasing Program. The cost was $30,635 per vehicle.
