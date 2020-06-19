Bradford County recorded two probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 49.
Six cases are probable, and 43 are confirmed.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 20.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen nearly 80,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,300 people have died.
In New York, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County remained at 150, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has seen at least 42 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 110.
The number of cases in Chemung County remained at 112, with only one of them being active.
Three people have died from complications of COVID-19, and 108 people have recovered.
Over 406,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.
