WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly is set to be quite busy with community events this fall, and Police Chief Dan Gelatt is reminding residents that with those events will come traffic and parking changes on certain days this month and next month.
First on the village’s slate of events is the Evan Davies 3v3 Basketball Tournament, which is scheduled for Sept. 21 and will unfold on Broad Street.
“The portion of Broad Street between Fulton (Street) and Pennsylvania (Avenue) will be closed very early Saturday morning and all parking will be prohibited throughout the day and early evening,” Gelatt said. “Vehicles left parked in the tournament area will be towed.”
Sept. 28 will be an especially busy day in the village — kicking off with the Baby Bristol 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. at the Waverly High School. The event is being organized by the Waverly Police Association and Waverly Teacher’s Association.
“Baby Bristol — whose parents are a Waverly Police Officer and a Waverly teacher — was born with a heart condition and has experienced a very tough first few months with many medical procedures as she works toward becoming healthy,” Gelatt said.
Beginning at 10 a.m. that same day, the Waverly Fall Fest returns to East Waverly Park.
“The race route will not require any major road closures, but residents should be advised to expect delays and slow downs as the event occurs,” Gelatt noted.
Parades, while a fun, integral part of any community, are also sure to snag a little bit of traffic, and Waverly’s homecoming and Halloween parades are two that travelers will want to mark down.
First up will be the homecoming parade, which is slated for 10 a.m. on Oct. 19.
“The parade will begin ... on Broad Street and will finish at Waverly Memorial Stadium on Elm Street,” the chief said. “Residents should expect temporary road closures before and during the event. Residents are also asked to not park along the parade route.”
The following week at the same time, on Oct. 26, will be the Halloween parade, said Gelatt. That parade will begin on Broad Street and end at Muldoon Park on Pennsylvania Avenue. Like the homecoming parade, residents are asked not to park along the parade route.
