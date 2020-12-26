SAYRE — The annual New Year’s Eve Safe Ride Home Program offered by Greater Valley EMS will not be held for New Year’s Eve 2020, according to a press release.
“In response to current COVID-19 considerations and gathering restrictions which will limit the number of participants, and out of concern for the safety of riders and program volunteers, the organization will be suspending the program for New Year’s Eve this year. GVEMS will revisit the program for New Year’s Eve 2021,” the press release from GVEMS said.
Greater Valley EMS is a 501©3 not for profit organization that provides basic and advanced life support ambulance service, wheelchair van service, a heavy rescue service, and an underwater search & recovery SCUBA team.
For more information on Greater Valley EMS, visit www.gvems.org or call 570-888-6000.
