OWEGO — The Tioga County Public Health Department and Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey are urging people to “avoid all unnecessary travel” to states considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19.
The states under a travel advisory are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
“If you have traveled from one of these states, Governor Cuomo has asked that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to New York State,” a press release from the county said. “The travel advisory requires individuals to take personal responsibility for complying in the best interest of public health and safety.”
People who develop symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call their healthcare provider immediately.
Tioga County is encouraging residents that wish to travel this summer to do so in New York State.
“There are many ways for you to safely enjoy your summer locally,” the press release said.
Sauerbrey also reported that a decision regarding the reopening of schools in New York will come in the first week of August, per Gov. Cuomo’s office. Plans for reopening schools are due by July 31.
Additionally, Cuomo announced that all county fairs will be canceled this summer “out of an abundance of caution.”
Shopping malls that meet ventilation protocols will be able to open on July 10.
Tioga County has seen 161 positive cases of COVID-19, eight of which are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in the county is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 129, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
