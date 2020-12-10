SAYRE — Scholarship Challenge, the award-winning high school quiz show presented by Choice 102 radio each year, will return in 2021 — but there will be some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s competition was cut short and ended with a draw and four way split of prize money due to the pandemic. When Scholarship Challenge returns it will come with a number of new safety precautions and a transition of leadership.
The 41st season of Scholarship Challenge, a regional high school trivia tournament that awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to area schools each year, kicked off on Wednesday through a Zoom meeting with Chuck Carver, longtime owner and operator of Choice 102 radio, and Scholarship Challenge advisors from high schools across the region.
“Since the day that we were forced to cancel the 2020 finals and split that prize money four ways because of COVID-19 … we heard nothing from schools like yours but ‘you have to do it next year, no matter what you have to figure out a way because our kids have lost so much and they look forward to this,’” Carver said.
“So we are committed to doing that. We understand that things are going to have to be different and they’re changing pretty rapidly in this world of ours,” Carver added. “It’s always been our intent to keep the tradition going somehow with a boatload of changes, out of as they say an abundance of caution, that’s our aim.”
Carver explained that Scholarship Challenge will be held later in 2021 than it has been hosted in the past. The event will not take place until late February and will run into early March.
Scholarship Challenge matches will still be held in Guthrie’s Patterson Auditorium this season, but will be completed in three sessions instead of the usual five.
Two rounds of competition, the first at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. will be held on both Feb. 27 and March 6, before the 2021 Scholarship Challenge finals are hosted at noon on March 13.
Carver stated that all Scholarship Challenge participants will be required to wear masks and will be screened by Guthrie personnel for COVID-19 prior to the competition. Only 25 people will be permitted into the auditorium at a time.
Students will also be social distanced as much as possible and will be divided by plexiglass barriers during competition. Teams that are not currently competing will be held in waiting rooms outside of the auditorium.
Carver stated that with so many unknowns still ahead of the competition teams will not know which school they will compete against until game day.
Nineteen teams are expected to participate in this year’s tournament so far, and schools have been notified that they are able to bring more than one team if they have enough participants.
No Junior High Scholarship Challenge competition has been scheduled at this time, according to Carver, though he noted it is “not impossible” that one could be planned with “less than normal notice” depending on circumstances in the spring.
Carver encouraged community members to plan to forego attending the tournament this year and plan to listen from home as while Scholarship Challenge matches are traditionally open to the public, due to capacity constraints, guests will only be permitted to watch from a separate room in Patterson auditorium and only 25 will be permitted at a time on a first come, first serve basis.
Another large change that will take place regarding Scholarship Challenge this year is that Carver, who created the competition, has announced that though he will be involved in the Challenge for “at least part of” this year, he is in the process of selling the station to Dave and Irene Radigan, who own and operate WEBO radio stations in Owego, and thus turning the tournament over to them.
Carver related that the sale of the station could be completed in early 2021 and that the Radigans have made a commitment to continue the tournament.
“Scholarship Challenge is awesome,” Dave Radigan said. “I’ve worked at probably a dozen and a half radio stations over the last 25 years, I have a hundred friends who all own radio stations across the country and I have never heard of anybody doing anything as cool as Scholarship Challenge so this is awesome and it’s a great opportunity and I’m excited — I’m mostly nervous and scared, but I’m going to call it excited to do Scholarship Challenge going forward.”
Carver also reminded Scholarship Challenge kickoff attendees of the Guthrie Clinic Scholarship at Scholarship Challenge, which grants one student competitor a $1,000 personal scholarship.
Carver stated that to apply students must write an essay using the prompt “how has someone with a different life experience than you changed your personal views?”
Essays must be submitted by noon on the applicant’s day of competition or no later than the conclusion of the 4th qualifier’s broadcast and can either be faxed to 570-888-9005 prior to competition or given to the Scholarship Challenge head table on game day.
The winner of the Guthrie Clinic Scholarship at Scholarship Challenge will be chosen based on their essay, financial need, the student’s appreciation of opportunity to compete at Scholarship Challenge, character of being “humble and compassionate” and reputation as an “excellent ambassador for their school and community.”
Any questions regarding Scholarship Challenge can be directed to 570-888- 7745 or emailed to chuckc@choice102.com.
