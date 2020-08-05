ATHENS — The Athens School Board voted to approve the district’s return to school plans at its meeting on Tuesday evening.
“This plan is a living document, and will change,” Superintendent Craig Stage said.
The district will give families the choice between three learning options for the upcoming school year.
Students will have the option to attend school full time and in person, participate in remote learning with the same curriculum as the in-person students, or a hybrid option of both in-person and remote learning.
The district sent out a survey on Monday for families to choose their preferred method.
A survey conducted in July indicated that 95 percent of respondents preferred to return to in-person learning in some capacity.
In-person classes will take place five days per week, and the remote learning students will attend class via livestream.
The hybrid option would allow students to attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while live-streaming classes the other three days.
Students can also enroll in the Wildcat Online Learning Academy (WOLA), which is a teacher-facilitated self-paced online academy.
Students who attend school in-person will need to wear face coverings inside the buildings at all times when six feet social distancing is not possible, as well as whenever they are on a bus.
“Everybody has a right to be safe,” Stage said. “We’re going to try and make it a positive experience.”
The requirement for face coverings is in accordance with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
According to the district, masks will have to be worn in most classrooms due to limited space. Students will have the opportunity to take “mask breaks” throughout the day.
The district has also purchased plexiglass barriers to place between students at their desks, where students can take their masks off for a few minutes at a time.
Additional custodial staff has also been brought on, and floggers have been purchased to sanitize classrooms and buses.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classrooms at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Lunch will be in the classrooms at the elementary school, and served in the cafeteria and an auxiliary cafeteria in the middle and high schools.
The middle and high schools will feature one way hallways to avoid congestion.
Students will also be provided with a clear backpack to cut down on time spent at their lockers.
If the risk levels and local conditions change throughout the year, the district has created different phases for different situations.
The first phase will be the current options of in-person, hybrid or remote learning.
The second phase will be hybrid learning, but the entire district will partake. Half of the students will attend classes in person on Monday and Tuesday. Buildings will be cleaned on Wednesday, and the other half of the students will attend classes on Thursday and Friday.
On days they are not in the building, students will participate in remote learning.
Families that have different children in each cohort can contact the district to have them moved into the same one.
The final phase is remote education only, and will take effect if schools need to close.
Once in-person learning resumes, students can choose to remain in the remote learning program.
When students enter the building each day, they will have their temperatures checked by a staff member. However, parents are asked to check temperatures and screen for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to leaving for school.
Students who do not feel well are asked to stay home, and can participate in remote learning on that day if they feel well enough.
“We’re going to be very flexible on attendance,” Stage said.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the school will be notified and the Department of Health will begin contact tracing.
The first day of school has been moved to August 31 from the original date of August 27, and will feature a hybrid opening for that week only.
One cohort will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half on Wednesday and Thursday. Everyone will return together on September 8.
