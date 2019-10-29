Mother Nature has forced local officials to change the date of the annual trick-or-treat night, which was originally scheduled for this Thursday.
Instead of being on Halloween night, officials from municipalities from across the Valley have said trick-or-treat night will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, Athens Township, the Village of Waverly and Ulster Township have announced that due to predicted inclement weather, the night for trick-or-treating in these towns has been changed.
According to Accuweather, the Valley area could see heavy rain on Thursday evening and it will be “very windy.”
“It was to be Thursday yet forecast is for heavy rain all day into evening. Up to 2 (inches) rain possible. Many if not all of the Valley municipalities are doing likewise,” a post on the Athens Township Facebook page said.
